Commissioner Pete Clarke Running for Orange County Mayor

Orange County Commissioner Pete Clarke has officially confirmed he will file to run for County Mayor.

“Together we can continue to create an inclusive community designed to keep our best and brightest to secure a future of prosperity for all,” Commissioner Clarke wrote in a message announcing his run to supporters.







Clarke is known as a man of the people and has often pushed back against the establishment. Top Orlando City Hall officials once labeled Clarke a “Rogue Commissioner” in emails exposed through records requests. At the time, Clarke called on Mayor Jacobs to stop the demolition of historic Tinker Field.

Commissioner Clarke will be entering the race for Orange County Mayor against Sheriff Jerry Demings and Orange County Public Schools Chairman Bill Sublette.

More to come.







