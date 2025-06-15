First Luxury, Six-Bedroom Homes at Orange Lake Resort Completed

The first luxury, six-bedroom homes at Orange Lake Resort were completed along with one fully furnished model home in Central Florida.









Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated marked a major milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the first phase of The Residences at Orange Lake Resort in Kissimmee. The expansion includes three completed six-bedroom luxury homes and one fully furnished model home, now ready to welcome multi-generational travelers seeking a high-end, private-vacation experience.

Built with family connection, comfort, and luxury in mind, each Residence spans more than 5,575 square feet and features:

Six bedrooms and six bathrooms with dual master suites

Large entertainment spaces with 85″ TVs and surround sound

Private screened-in pool with sun shelf, hot tub, and fire pit area

Game and fitness rooms

Chef’s kitchen with island seating and dining room to seat 20

Outdoor kitchen and covered patio

Smart home technology and personal golf cart use

The company said The Residences offer a new era of multi-generational travel at flagship Orlando property.

The Residences are now available for preview through the model home, with the first three homes ready for stays later this summer. Priority booking will be offered to Holiday Inn Club members.









The opening ceremony event included remarks from company and industry leaders, including John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Holiday Inn Club Vacations; Jorge Reyes, Regional Vice President of Operations for Holiday Inn Club Vacations; Jason Gamel, President and CEO of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA); Mike Campbell, HICV Vice President of Sales; and Robert Agrusa, President and CEO of the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association (CFHLA).

“This is more than just the completion of four stunning homes—it’s the realization of a bold vision to reimagine how families travel together,” said Staten. “We believe that multi-generational travel is the future, and The Residences represent our ongoing commitment to leading that movement by offering innovative, spacious accommodations at the very resort where our company began more than 40 years ago.”

Originally opened in 1982 by Holiday Inn founder Kemmons Wilson, Orange Lake Resort has grown into a 1,100-acre flagship destination featuring more than 2,400 villas across four villages. The property offers guests a wide range of amenities including a lazy river, four golf courses, restaurants, mini golf, sports courts, and more.