Reps. Val Demings & Darren Soto Host Disaster Assistance Workshop in Orlando

Central Florida U.S. Representatives Val Demings and Darren Soto will host a Disaster Assistance Workshop on Monday, October 9th at Valencia College’s Special Event Center in Orlando. Representatives of various federal agencies will be present to help residents navigate the different programs that are available to those affected by Hurricane Irma. Senator Bill Nelson will also be in attendance. The event is open to the general public.
This event will offer residents an opportunity to get direct help from federal agencies. The event will feature representatives from the following federal agencies:
- FEMA
- Small Business Administration
- Army Corps of Engineers
To register for FEMA assistance, constituents are recommended to bring the following:
- Insurance information
- Financial information
- Damage information
- Contact information
- Social Security number
WHO: Reps. Val Demings and Darren Soto
WHAT: Central Florida Disaster Assistance Workshop
WHERE: Valencia College, Special Event Center, Building 8
1800 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando
WHEN: Monday, October 9, 2017, at 4:00 p.m.
RSVP: Constituents must RSVP here.
