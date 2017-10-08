Reps. Val Demings & Darren Soto Host Disaster Assistance Workshop in Orlando

Central Florida U.S. Representatives Val Demings and Darren Soto will host a Disaster Assistance Workshop on Monday, October 9th at Valencia College’s Special Event Center in Orlando. Representatives of various federal agencies will be present to help residents navigate the different programs that are available to those affected by Hurricane Irma. Senator Bill Nelson will also be in attendance. The event is open to the general public.

This event will offer residents an opportunity to get direct help from federal agencies. The event will feature representatives from the following federal agencies:

FEMA

Small Business Administration

Army Corps of Engineers









To register for FEMA assistance, constituents are recommended to bring the following:

Insurance information

Financial information

Damage information

Contact information

Social Security number

WHO: Reps. Val Demings and Darren Soto

WHAT: Central Florida Disaster Assistance Workshop

WHERE: Valencia College, Special Event Center, Building 8

1800 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando

WHEN: Monday, October 9, 2017, at 4:00 p.m.

RSVP: Constituents must RSVP here.