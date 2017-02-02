On February 4, 2017, the Jones High School Boosters Club and the Jones High School Alumni Association will host the 2nd Annual Tiger Pride Day on the Jones High School campus, 801 South Rio Grande Avenue in Orlando, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Jones High School Tiger Pride Day allows the community an opportunity to come together to recognize the rich history of one of Orange County’s oldest public high schools, acknowledge the accomplishments of its graduates and connect current Jones’ students with a meaningful alumnus and student experience.

Last years, celebration brought 35 alumni classes together with more than 800 graduates in attendance. The oldest class participated was the class of 1959 and the youngest class was 2009 It was truly like a spirit of a homecoming football celebration.

This day of celebration has an educational experience that is led by the Jones High School Historical Society. Students and alumnus will tour the Historical Society Museum, which features memorabilia, books, articles, music and art for and about Jones High School’s students and graduates.

A few notable graduates of Jones are the Honorable Belvin Perry, Former Chief Judge of the Ninth Circuit Court; Sylvester Gates, MIT graduate, internationally recognized physicist and Head of the Physics Department at the University of Maryland; as well as Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.