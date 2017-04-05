U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy today praised the decision to remove White House political advisor Steve Bannon from the National Security Council and its Principals Committee, declaring the move a victory for democracy. Murphy’s first bill in Congress, introduced in February, was to protect the National Security Council (NSC) from political interference by removing people, like Steve Bannon, whose purpose is primarily political in nature. Murphy’s bill, H.R. 804, currently has 183 cosponsors, making it one of the most cosponsored bills in the 115th Congress. The bill has also generated significant public attention and widespread public support.

“Today’s decision to remove Steve Bannon from the National Security Council is a huge victory for democracy and a strong step toward depoliticizing our national security,” said Murphy. “In February, I introduced a bill to remove political advisers like Bannon from the NSC, and it received nearly 200 cosponsors and a groundswell of national public support. This is proof that democracy works and that the American people, when they make their voices heard, can affect change. I will continue to stand up and fight for what’s right no matter the odds, and I will always put the safety and security of this country first.”









Despite today’s news, Murphy said she is still working to pass her legislation so future political advisers cannot be added to the NSC.

“My bill is about fidelity to a deeply American principle—the principle that the service members in our all-volunteer military, the quiet professionals in our intelligence community, and the men and women who protect our homeland should never have their lives disrupted or placed at risk because of a national security policymaking process that is contaminated by partisan politics. I will continue working to pass my bill so that we never again jeopardize the safety and security of the American people for purely political reasons,” said Murphy.

Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy represents Florida’s Seventh Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The district includes all of Seminole County and much of northern Orange County, including downtown Orlando, Maitland, Winter Park, and the University of Central Florida. Previously, Murphy was a businesswoman and college instructor who also served as a national security specialist in the Office of the Secretary of Defense where she received numerous awards for her distinguished service, including the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service. Murphy lives in Winter Park with her husband and two children.







