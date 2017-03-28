City of Orlando, Orange County, Pulse Nightclub Announce “Orlando United Day”

The Orange County Government and the City of Orlando, in collaboration with Pulse, announce the dedication of June 12, 2017, as “Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness.” This announcement formally dedicates June 12 to the memory and honor of the 49 innocent lives taken at Pulse, reaffirms the community’s commitment to survivors and loved ones, as well as recognizes the global compassion and love displayed in the wake of the tragedy.

To remember the victims and honor the survivors, a number of community events and activities will take place on Monday, June 12, 2017. Orlando United Day is also an opportunity to come together as a community through Acts of Love and Kindness on June 12.

In partnership with the One Orlando Alliance, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs are encouraging residents and businesses both locally and around the world to join with others in Acts of Love and Kindness to continue the unity that followed the tragedy. The One Orlando Alliance has launched a website with a list of various acts of love and kindness for the local community.

The official website for information and updates related to “Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness” is orlandounitedday.com, which includes a link to the One Orlando Alliance page. The website is available in both English and Spanish. A schedule of planned events is below.









ORLANDO UNITED DAY EVENTS

The Orange County History Center

The Expanded One Orlando Collection and Digital Gallery

June 12, 2017 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The expanded One Orlando Collection and Digital Gallery includes images of individual items collected at the Pulse memorial sites in their current state in preservation. Curated pieces from the One Orlando Collection will feature community artwork and international support that was received following the tragedy. Admission to the History Center will be free for this day.

The Orange County Administration Center

Unveiling of the Sea-to-Sea Flag

June 12, 2017 | 10:30 a.m.

At the direction and request of Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, Section 93 of the legendary Sea-to-Sea Rainbow Flag was originally displayed on June 17, 2016, at the Orange County Administration Building, in tribute to the lives taken at Pulse and in support of freedom lovers worldwide. The Sea-to-Sea Flag, which is also known as “The Sacred Cloth,” has become a globally recognized symbol of the LGBTQ movement, symbolizing acceptance, understanding, education, solidarity and inclusion.

Pulse Nightclub

Reflections and Remembrance

June 12, 2017 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Throughout the day, members of the community are welcome to visit Pulse Nightclub to honor the legacies of the 49 victims, their families and the survivors. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a ceremony including various community speakers, reflective prayers, a reading of the 49 names, a display of 49 wreaths and music by Violectric. The Inspiration Orlando mural, our Angel Force, Hang-a-Heart, Stars of Hope and comfort dogs will be present.

Lake Eola Park Amphitheater

Orlando Love: Remembering Our Angels

June 12, 2017 | 7 p.m.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan and other community leaders and elected officials will hold a one-year remembrance ceremony at Lake Eola Park. The ceremony, Orlando Love: Remembering Our Angels, will include remarks by community leaders, musical performances by Olga Tañón and Sisaundra Lewis along with a memorial reading of the 49 names of those who were taken during the June 12 tragedy.

Pulse Nightclub

Moments of Hope and Healing

June 12, 2017 | 10 p.m. – midnight

At 10 p.m., the community is invited to conclude the evening with a series of prayers, live music, inspirational dance and reflection.







