$9 Million U.S. Army Contract for Orlando

U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy announced that General Dynamics Mission Systems has been awarded a $9 million contract from the U.S. Army to develop simulation software to support training for Military Intelligence warfighters. The system will be developed in Orlando, home to the nation’s largest modeling, simulation, and training community.

“I am pleased to announce that General Dynamics Mission Systems has been awarded a $9 million contract that will contribute to Orlando’s already booming modeling, simulation, and training industry,” said Rep. Murphy. “As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I am committed to helping move the local innovation economy forward while providing our men and women in uniform with the best training, resources, and support they need to protect our country.”

The contract award will help Central Florida’s economy continue to grow.

Congresswoman Murphy recently secured placement on the Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee and the Readiness Subcommittee – two powerful subcommittees of the House Armed Services Committee. Together, these subcommittees are responsible for authorizing funding for the military’s investments in research, advanced technology and training programs.