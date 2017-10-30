St. Luke’s United Methodist Church To Host 2nd Annual Bazaar



Southwest Orlando’s biggest and most anticipated fall and holiday bazaar is celebrating 35 years! St. Luke’s United Methodist Church will host it’s annual Holiday Bazaar sponsored by the United Methodist Women on: Saturday, November 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Coleman Memorial Gymnasium.

There will be fun for the whole family with specialty boutiques like Shabby Chic, The Country Store, and The Sweet Shop. Children can make crafts, take pictures with Santa, and shop for their family and friends too. Find unique hand made crafts, home goods, sweet treats and more for everyone on your Christmas list.

Don’t miss the incredible selection of holiday wreaths and pre-lit Christmas decorations. For more information email umw@st.lukes.org or call 407.876.4991 ext. 285.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church is located at 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando.