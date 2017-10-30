Patricia Bowen-Painter of SunRidge Middle is OCPS Principal of the Year

Underneath an orange-lit Orlando Eye last night, SunRidge Middle’s principal, Patricia Bowen-Painter, was named Orange County Public School’s 2017-18 Principal of the Year. The announcement caps off October’s celebration of National Principals Month.

Bowen-PainterPatricia15Ms. Bowen-Painter, a 30-year educator who has been an OCPS principal since 2005, says, “Whether it has been as a classroom teacher, resource teacher, assistant principal, or principal, I have believed that education is a life-changing experience, and it is my responsibility to ensure that all students have the opportunity to transform their lives.”

Ms. Bowen-Painter has led SunRidge Middle since it opened in February of 2012, and previously served nearly seven years as principal at Odyssey Middle. During her tenure, SunRidge Middle was the top-scoring middle school in the district for FSA accountability in 2016-17 and FCAT accountability in 2013-14. She’s been the OCPS Middle Schools Principals Association President from 2013 until the present. Ms. Bowen-Painter is a proud University of Florida graduate and attended the University of Central Florida for her Masters of Education degree. She attended the Harvard Business School Public Education Leadership Program during the summer of 2017.

“It has been an exciting journey to develop as an educational leader in OCPS,” says Ms. Bowen-Painter. “My focus remains on student learning, and my goal is that my professional growth positively impacts the students that I serve.”

Also honored at last night’s event was Carver Middle Assistant Principal Jackie Ramsey, OCPS Assistant Jackie Ramsey (Assistant Principal of the Year 2017-18)Principal of the Year. Ms. Ramsey has been at Carver Middle for one year, and previously held Assistant Principal for Instruction positions at Chain of Lakes Middle and Dr. Phillips High, as well as Assistant Principal at Freedom High. She earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Central Florida and a Masters of Educational Leadership from Stetson University.

Ms. Ramsey’s belief that all students can succeed when given the opportunity is at the core of her educational philosophy, “My commitment is evident in consistent improved student performance and growth, increased access to accelerated coursework by underrepresented students, and cultivation of programs to encourage families to trust and invest in their community schools.”

The district thanks the event Host Sponsors Coca-Cola Orlando Eye, Madame Tussauds Orlando, and SEA LIFE Orlando; Presenting Sponsor Walt Disney World Resort; Dinner Sponsor UNO Pizzeria & Grill; and Photography Sponsor Strawbridge Studios.