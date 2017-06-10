Orange County Clerk Warns of Bogus Court Email

The Orange County Clerk of Courts is warning consumers about an email scam where recipients are sent fake notices and told to appear in court.









The emails, which are spoofed to look like official communication from the Florida Courts E-Filing Authority, tell recipients that they must appear in court the next day at a specified time. The emails instruct recipients to click on an attachment for more information on the court case and the location of the hearing.

Anyone receiving emails like this should proceed with caution, especially when clicking on links or opening attachments. The scammers are likely trying to get recipients to click on the links or open the attachments in order to infiltrate their computers for the purpose of stealing personal information.

“Maintaining the integrity of the court process is always the top priority for the Clerk’s Office,” said Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell. “We want members of the community to be more aware of how the court system operates so they can better protect themselves from unfortunate scams like these.”

Consumers should be aware that any official notice of hearing to appear in court will be sent by mail from the Clerk of Courts, State Attorney, Public Defender or Judiciary. Most importantly, the notice will not be sent by email.

Recipients should also stop and consider if there is a valid reason they would be receiving a notice to appear before taking any action. Customers who believe they have received a fraudulent email can visit https://myeclerk.myorangeclerk.com to search by name or case number to determine if a court appearance is actually required.







