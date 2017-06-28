Daytona Beach Man Turns $20 into $1 Million Playing $5M Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off

The Florida Lottery announces that Robert Townsend, Jr., 61, of Daytona Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as 25 annual payments of $40,000.

Townsend purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1500 Beville Road Building 300 in Daytona Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.









The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER, features six top prizes of $5 million, 30 prizes of $1 million, and more than $752 million in total cash prizes! This $20 game offers more than 16.8 million winning tickets, and overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 65 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $734 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2015-16.







