Are You Smarter Than Most People? This Is How You Can Tell

For starters, you need to be a crazy, worrying loner.

Or, as PsyBlog put it:

1. Mental illness

Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, recent research finds.

Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood.

The research adds fuel to the debate over the connection between intelligence, creativity and mental health issues.

Other studies now suggest a link between intelligence and mental illness that may go back into our evolutionary past.

The increased intelligence of Homo sapiens was originally a result of gene mutations.

The cost of these gene mutations, however, may have been an increase in mental illness (Nithianantharajah et al., 2012).

2. Worry

People of high intelligence are more prone to anxiety than those of moderate intelligence.

See 7 Signs That You Are Probably Smarter Than Average