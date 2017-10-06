Orange County Regional History Center Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Orange County Regional History Center is celebrating centuries of Hispanic influence, history, and culture in Florida with a new publication created especially for the many young people who visit the museum and their teachers.

The 24-page booklet, “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage/Celebrando el Mes de la Herencia Hispana,” highlights both historic milestones and the lasting legacy of more than 500 years of Hispanic influence in Florida. The booklet’s text is presented in both English and Spanish.

The many students who visit the History Center on school field trips during Hispanic Heritage Month will receive a free copy of the booklet. Copies will also be available free to the public at the Orlando Public Library, the Marks Street Senior Center, and at the office of radio station Rumba 100.3, 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Maitland, FL 32751.

The booklet will also be available for download on the museum’s website, thehistorycenter.org.