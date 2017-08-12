Judge Rules ‘The Grow’ Inconsistent with Rural Service Area Development Patterns

In one of the hottest local development controversies, a judge has ruled that Lake Pickett South Development – also known as “The Grow” – is inconsistent with Rural Service Area development patterns.

"I am very pleased with the results of the order. Finally, after over three years, the people's voice has been heard," Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla posted on social media tonight.







“Fighting the Lake Pickett developments is what prompted me to run for office and what I ran my campaign on,” she continued. “Growth continues to encroach upon rural Orange County. It is more important than ever for County Commissioners to ensure that our environmentally sensitive, rural and agricultural areas are protected for future generations. While we must maintain a delicate balance, I will continue to fight to preserve rural East Orange. I will request that the Board of County Commissioners vote to support and solidify the judge’s order at the next BCC meeting.”

It should be interesting to see how Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs will react. The Mayor and Commissioner Bonilla have clashed in the past, which now could also include on development. Who will win at the Board of County Commissioners – the voice of the people or the developers?