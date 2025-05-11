Recent Bomb Threat on Allegiant Flight at Central Florida Airport

There was a recent bomb threat on an Allegiant flight that impacted a Central Florida airport.









Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Division continue to investigate the bomb threat that occurred on an Allegiant flight at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. This investigation is still ongoing; however, there is no identified suspect at this time according to local law enforcement.

The scene at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was cleared, and there are no safety concerns at this time.

Local deputies were alerted to a written bomb threat that was located in the bathroom of an Allegiant flight, prepared to head to Cincinnati, Ohio on April 25th at approximately 4:51pm. The plane was located on the tarmac, and all passengers and crew members on the flight were evacuated from the plane safely.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Dogs, with the assistance of surrounding agencies, cleared all planes and there was no bomb located. All planes were grounded for several hours and then resumed normal operations.

The investigation continues, according to local law enforcement.