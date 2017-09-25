Wrestling Themed Stage Show in Orlando – Sunday, 10/15

It is the most entertaining, the most unique, the most informative wrestling-related theatrical event EVER presented. It is an audience interactive, multi-media stage presentation based on Gary Michael Cappetta’s acclaimed autobiography, Bodyslams!, Memoirs of a Wrestling Pitchman. GMC, whose revealing account of his romp through wrestling will captivate audiences across the country, brings his 21 year announcing career to life alongside the most popular and most controversial personalities in the history of the game.

Live from center stage, Gary Michael Cappetta takes his audience on a roller coaster ride of emotionally charged stories via the use of giant screen video footage and audio clips of current wrestling superstars as well as the many heralded legends that he has introduced and interviewed. Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, Daniel Bryan, Mick Foley, Gorilla Monsoon and Bruno Sammartino are only some of the personalities that GMC will bring to life through his candid, in your face style of storytelling magic.

As a college kid who watched from the sidelines, this quiet, nerdy student became a celebrated ringmaster in center ring. As he chronicles his transformation on stage, Gary Michael Cappetta offers an emotional, inspirational and motivational message.





