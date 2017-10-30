Will They or Won’t They?

The headline-grabbing Amazon-Whole Foods Market deal appeared as 2.9 percent of net sales when the online giant reported its third-quarter earnings Oct. 26.

Amazon’s net sales increased 34 percent to $43.7 billion in the third quarter, compared with $32.7 billion in third quarter 2016. Net sales includes $1.3 billion from Whole Foods Market, which Amazon acquired on Aug. 28.

Since that deal closed, speculation has swirled around the industry as to why Amazon bought the supernatural retailer and how the retail chain will change.

SEE: AMAZON-WHOLE FOODS