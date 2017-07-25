When White Folk Get Shot

If you get thrown in the back of a paddy wagon and denied requested medical treatment, if you get lynched and hung, beaten and stomped, sodomized, choked or shot down by a law enforcement officer for a suspicious reason, it doesn’t matter what race, creed or color you are, you are still victimized, you are still dead!

People investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police officers recently said that the officers were “startled by a loud sound” near their patrol car right before the shooting.

Hmmm? Now how convenient was that crazy explanation?

The two officers were driving through an alley near the home of Justine Damond, 40, after she called 911 late Saturday to report a possible assault, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the state agency investigating the shooting. The officer who was driving the patrol car told investigators that right after the loud noise, Damond approached the car on his side. The officer who was in the passenger seat then fatally shot Damond through the driver’s side window, according to investigators.

It should be crystal clear to all people who abhor police misconduct that bullets don’t lie and color doesn’t matter!

White people can experience the hurt and pain from an interaction with a “trigger happy” policemen just like any other law-abiding, unarmed man or woman in the United States.

The idea or suggestion that only scary Black thugs and hoodlums and Black women that speak up at wrongful traffic stops can get shot by people with badges and guns should be discarded.

You tell me. Why would officers sitting in a patrol car pull out their weapons and aim at an unarmed white woman who called for police assistance and approached the police car for help?

Perhaps she had a sun tan and looked Black. You know some Black women have blond wigs and weaves so the officers might have thought the yoga instructor was a gang member or a drug dealer!

No, modern-day cops shoot to kill. They don’t shoot to stop a person or shoot to injure a person, they shoot to kill people even when a taser or some other non-lethal weapons can be used to calm or mitigate a situation.

I pray for the family of the innocent woman who was killed for unjust reasons but I hope she did not die in vain.

I hope people realize that back ground checks need to be made on both suspects and police officers.

People that feel a need or desire to shoot first and make up a cover up story later should not be hired to be police officers.

Bad decisions made by bad police officers result in bad consequences when white people get shot or when anybody gets shot for an unjust reason.

