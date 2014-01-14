UCF tops list of ‘Sugar Baby Schools’

The University of Central Florida lead the nation of fastest growing ‘Sugar Baby Schools’ where students search for wealthy benefactors, according to SeekingArrangement.com, the world’s largest Sugar Daddy website.

In 2013, there were 474 new student signups to SeekingArrangement.com, many hoping to beat the odds with an unusual form of financial aid: Sugar Daddies. The chances of scoring a full ride scholarship are slim, while the average college sugar baby receives $3,000 per month, SeekingArrangement.com said.

The average student loan debt for the class of 2012 is almost $30k, with only half of recent college grads landing a full-time job after graduation. The full cost of attending college is 60 percent higher than it was a decade ago, causing students to seek alternative sources of funding. Total federal grant aid declined by 9 percent in 2011-12 and by another 1 percent in 2012-13. Consequently, co-ed membership numbers on SeekingArrangement steadily increased year after year.

College students now make up over 42 percent of SeekingArrangement’s total sugar baby membership, making them the website’s the largest demographic.

See the Top 20 Fastest Growing Sugar Baby Schools Based on Number of New Sign-Ups below:

1. University of Central Florida – 474

2. Arizona State University – 409

3. New York University – 347

4. Georgia State University – 269

5. Temple University – 250

6. University of Colorado – 232

7. Kent State University – 219

8. University of Southern California – 211

9. University of California, Davis – 192

10. Texas State University – 189

11. University of Georgia – 185

12. Florida International University – 184

13. University of South Florida – 171

14. University of Arizona – 165

15. University of California, Berkeley – 153

16. University of New Mexico – 148

17. Tulane University – 137

18. Indiana University – 122

19. Michigan State University – 117

20. Louisiana State University – 113

College students now make up over 42 percent of SeekingArrangement’s total sugar baby membership, making them the website’s the largest demographic.

Additional information can be found on http://seekingarrangement.com/sugar-baby-scholarship.php.