U.S. Northern Command Preparing for Irma, Continuing Harvey Response

U.S. Northern Command is fully engaged with Federal, State, Territorial and International mission partners as the command balances support to the response for Hurricane Harvey and the planning and pre-positioning of DoD assets in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

In support of potential Hurricane Irma impacts, USNORTHCOM has identified incident support bases at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. and Warner Robbins AFB, Ga. to support response and recovery operations.

Additionally, the command is deploying numerous DoD civil support subject matter experts who will assist State, Territorial and International mission partners in identifying potential support areas where DoD’s unique capabilities may be required to assist in the response efforts.

The amphibious ships USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill, along with the Marines of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are positioned in the region in order to respond, if requested.

USNORTHCOM is providing urban search and rescue capabilities to the Caribbean to assist with lifesaving and life sustaining efforts, if needed.

Federal relief agencies will assess damage following Irma’s movement through the region and request DoD assistance as needs arise. USNORTHCOM is anticipating these needs in an effort to provide the right support in the right place at the right time.

In Texas, nearly 3,000 active duty military service members continue to conduct a wide array of support missions. For example, DoD trucks and helicopters continue to be actively engaged in life-sustaining commodity distribution and DoD forces continue to support ongoing recovery operations.

USNORTHCOM’s mission is to assist lead Federal relief agencies in helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma to minimize suffering while continuing its mission of defending the Homeland.

For more information about NORAD, refer to http://www.norad.mil/

For more information about USNORTHCOM, refer to http://www.northcom.mil

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at http://www.facebook.com/ noradnorthcom and http://www.twitter.com/ noradnorthcom