Two Orlando Congressional Town Hall Meetings Thursday Night

Orlando constituents will have the chance to hear from their members of Congress at two different town hall meetings Thursday evening.









U.S. Representative Darren Soto and his wife Amanda are partnering with the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program to host a Breast Cancer Awareness Town Hall aimed at fighting breast cancer through prevention, awareness, and access to care.

Congresswoman Val Demings will hold a legislative update and town hall Thursday night in Orlando. The town hall will focus on the issues affecting our nation and our communities.

“I am proud to work with my wife to bring awareness to our community about breast cancer since it affects so many women and families,” said Rep. Soto. “Together, we can encourage women to get screened and encourage early detection of this potentially deadly disease.”

At the Soto town hall, handouts will be provided to the public which include prevention materials and information about facilities that provide cancer prevention screenings. There will be a Mammogram Bus providing mammogram information, Doctors Aileen Caceres and Olga Ivanov answering questions, and the opportunity to discuss breast cancer with your Congressman and community.

Congressman Darren Soto, Florida’s 9th Congressional District:

WHERE:

GuideWell Innovation Theater

6555 Sanger Road, Orlando, 32827-7575

WHEN:

Thursday, July 6th, 2017

6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Congresswoman Val Demings, Florida’s 10th Congressional District:

WHERE:

Pine Castle Woman’s Club

5901 S Orange Ave

Orlando, FL 32809

WHEN:

Thursday, July 6th, 2017

6:30pm-8:00pm









