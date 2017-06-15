Two Florida Players Claim Lucky Money Jackpot Prizes

The Florida Lottery announces that William Hensley, 57, of Orlando, and Sandra Huggins, 65, of Melbourne, each claimed their share of the $550,000 jackpot from the June 9, 2017, LUCKY MONEY™ drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Hensley chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $205,248.89. He purchased his winning LUCKY MONEY Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 825 Rinehart Road in Lake Mary.









Huggins chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $205,248.89. She purchased her winning LUCKY MONEY Quick Pick ticket from Circle K Gas Station, located at 2455 North Wickham Road in Melbourne.

The next LUCKY MONEY drawing will be held Friday, June 16, 2017, at 11:15 p.m. ET, with a $550,000 jackpot. The LUCKY MONEY drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.









The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $31 billion to education and sending more than 750,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests 98 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Florida retailers and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $52.4 billion in prizes and made more than 1,900 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.