The Joe and Sharon Older Gift That Keeps On Giving

Psychology students at West Virginia University will continue to benefit from the Barry Edelstein Student Research Award, a scholarship awarded annually for the best published master’s thesis. The scholarship was endowed by a $50,000 gift from alumni Joe and Sharon Older.

The Olders own and manage Adapt Behavior Sciences, which has three locations near Orlando, Fl. What began as a small family business has grown to 1,000 active cases with nearly 150 clinicians. Sharon Older is the executive director and clinical supervisor, while Joe Older is the finance director. Read more at eberly.wvu.edu/news-events/ eberly-news/2017/01/11/alumni- endow-scholarship-for- psychology-research.