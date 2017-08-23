The Apple Doesn’t Fall Too Far From The Tree

The Gantt Report:

The Trump apple doesn’t fall too far from the Trump tree of hate!

President Donald Trump has been getting a lot of push back since he made some outrageous comments following episodes of violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The President basically suggested that many people who joined white nationalists, white supremacists and klu Klux klansmen in a rally and march allegedly in support of statues erected in honor of Confederate General Robert Lee were “fine” people.

Well, what did Americans think 45 would say?

Trump’s father was a proud and vocal supporter of the klan that hates Blacks, Jews and a host of other races and ethnic groups.







In fact, an article from a June 1927 edition of the New York Times records seven men being arrested after a brawl at a ku Klux klan rally in New York, including “Fred Trump of 175-24 Devonshire Road, Jamaica, the one-time address of the current US President’s father.

Like many hate mongers of today, Donald Trump probably grew up in a house where the ideals and philosophies of white supremacy were discussed on a regular if not daily basis.

Trump became the darling of racists when he got heavily involved in the dispute of former President Barack Obama’s legitimacy to serve as the leader of the free world.

Birtherism, as the challenge to Obama’s citizenship, and right to serve as U.S. President, came to be called, originated in Illinois with a notorious political gadfly named Andrew Martin, who declared Obama was not the person he claimed to be. Without offering any proof, Martin said Obama was a Muslim who concealed his religion and Trump agreed with him.

The Justice Department sued Donald Trump, his father, Fred, and Trump Management for alleged housing discrimination in New York in order to obtain a settlement where Trump and his father would promise not to discriminate against Black people. The case eventually was settled two years later after Trump tried to countersue the Justice Department for $100 million for making false statements. Those allegations were dismissed by the court.

Trump also falsely accused a group of young Black men of attacking a white female and called for their execution.. The so-called “Central Park Five” were all found not guilty by a court of law.

Trump has also called Muslims terrorists and Hispanics murderers and rapists.

And, Donald Trump doesn’t even care how his love for neo-nazis impacts his daughter and son-in-law who are Jewish, who remembers the Holocaust and practice the religion of Judaism.

Don’t be surprised about Donald Trump’s love for white nationalism, white supremacy and modern day Nazis.

It appears that the 45th President is a closet klansman and the closet is in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C.!

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree and Donald Trump is the racist version of Johnny Appleseed.

Buy Gantt's latest book, "Beast Too: Dead Man Writing" on Amazon.com and from bookstores everywhere. Contact Lucius at www.allworldconsultants.net.