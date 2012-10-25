SWAT! MBI Jumps All Over Local Gangs

Dozens of gang members have been arrested in Central Florida, after swat teams moved in on Wednesday and executed five search warrants, the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation announced at a press conference yesterday.
Charges have been filed and arrest warrants have been issued against 33 defendants who are members of the criminal street gang, The Blood Gang. While the majority are in custody, 12 remain at large and are wanted by MBI and the Orange County Gang Unit.
Dubbed Operation Strong Arm, MBI Director Larry Zwieg said, the defendants’ charges range from racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, to directing activities of a criminal gang. Some of the activities in which gang members engaged include, the selling of drugs, murders, armed robbery fraud, identity theft and the distribution of prescription pills.
At the center of the investigation was Jabarus Nathan, the leader of the organization and a local rap artist who records under a label named, “Fly Boy Moses Law Entertainment” (FBMLE). Nathan has an extensive criminal history which includes 31 felony arrests and 24 misdemeanor arrests, including drug dealing and firearms violations. Other high ranking members who were charged include, Justin Dickson, Santana Sutton Sr., Lincoln Granston, Colin Wilson, Santana Sutton Jr., and Travis Jackson.
Zwieg said that 16 firearms were seized in the operation and more arrests and seizures are anticipated as the investigation continues to progress.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said, the gang members were a part of one of the most violent and sophisticated gangs, who had negatively impacted the quality of life of Central Florida residents.
Operation Strong Arm spanned five counties – Orange, Polk, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia County – and a total of five search warrants were executed Wednesday.
The multi-agency investigation dates back to 2005, and included not only MBI and Orange County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, but as well, Orlando Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments
Jamal says
Right before election time. What a coincidence. Where were these arrests during the past 4 years Demings was in office. We have to have an election to get him to lead a d actually fight crime while collecting his $80,000 a year pension and $160,000 salary as Sheriff- the highest paid elected official in the county.
Anonymous says
When will they investigate the GANG memebers that are rolling around in the Orange County sherriff vehicles. They stopped quite a few people I know including me and lied and intimidated. When you call the Sherriffs Office they say they will talk to them and that’s it. Not all of the officers are like that but they sure as hell got some crooks that pobably help them set up this investigation and manufactured some evidence.
Anonymous says
This so called investigating is bull.they have arrrest people that has no with the artist.but if this is how he thinks hes gonna get voted back in he can think a fucken gain
d black says
Thats bull the guy santana sutton jr was just hanging with his dad on videos that lil boi dont gang bang he a moma boi free santana jr he did nothing but follow his dad and get on youtube video yall need look at the police they the real gang bangers they put dope on me and lied fucked my life up for no reason just cause im black orange county did this i swear to god on my kids and moma head they did this to me 7 years ago
d black says
Nobody belive me about the orange county police put dope on me its been 7 or 8 years ago im still mad about that shit and i want to help others they did this to all i wanted them to do is let me and the police take a lie detector test he came and arrested me for some weed he said he seen me throw down then he searched me then he put me in the back of his car he told me he hates black thugs then he got me to the jail took me out the car and moved his seat the mother fucker had dope all under there and laughed at me and said look what u got i thought he was playing i thought it was a dream and being that i had a charge like that before no one belived me. They said its my word against the officer and who gonna belive a so called thug. Anyway i got that felony on my record now i just wonder how many others this same officer did this to and how many more officers doing it to people i had no one to understand or belive me i wish they would put me iand that mother fucker in a room i will beat his ass to death for doing that shit to me and he still on the force so if you wanna no more email me at b.dee36@gmail.com
Anonymous says
Dam folk ain’t been out for a min n now he jammed up for a long while. Youtube messed them boys up thought they were untouchable
Anonymous says
dumb ass niggaz fucked up see what dumb shit do for dumb niggaz
Samantba says
Wow after reading this comments it hurts so bad but makes me feel better at the same time orange county charged me with a weed charge and put it on me as well had 5 officers search my car didn’t find a thing until the 5th officer searches my car. A male officer frisked me felt all over my body found nothing. The last cop to search my car pulled a nickle bag out. I’ve never in my life owned a nickle bag of weed. He put it in his gas tank and took me to jail. I was put on 2 years probation and had no priors. Orange county fucked my life up. Sexually harassed me and put drugs on me. Fuck Orlando police they are the worst I’ve ever experienced and I’m from DADE county. So wtf that say?! Fuckin crooked cops I hate em!!!
Anonymous says
Wow, you bunch of losers need to get a life. This was a violent gang and they deserve to serve every year of the possible 30 years sentance they are going to get.
Anonymous says
They hate that Armstrong a black man down in Orange county living it up and doing the right things……I pray he pull thru……If you peeped , they said they been investigating them since oct 2011. Strong wasn’t actually release from prison till nov 2011. Soooooooo u investigating before this man even get fully out of work release……seem bogus….d black that’s salty for real bruh…..but damn I feel you that’s rough to deal with
Anonymous says
Armstrong work for them people he is a informant
Anonymous says
fuck that shit armstrong a real nigga he just sholdnt did all that on u tube!! sulute to my big brah STRONG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Anonymous says
people these dayz do dumb shit!!!
Anonymous says
IF U CANT DO THE TIME DONT DO THE CRIME!!!!!!!!!
GET A JOB SO U DONT HAVE TO WORRY BOUT THOSE DONUT EATING SO CALLED POLICE MF!!!!!!!!!!!!
lil 5toopid says
5tron9 @ r3@l ni99@ …informant?? 5hut d@t dummy t@lk
StonerMan says
Stupid ass niggas doin ALL THAT FLEXING got they dumb ass in the slam. SMH, that fuck nigga Armstrong a snitch anyway. Better hope he dont run into Shaw in there. And all you STUPID ASS niggas running round yelling “Free Strong” why yall wont let him tell on yall so he can come home and yall can do 30 years for him? Y’all fuck with him don’t you? You dumb ass niggas will be in prison with 100 years STILL screaming y’all fuck with him. Fuck them stupid ass niggas. Tell the judge to “Stone” all them fuck niggas! #WHAMMM!(in my Strong voice) LMAO!!!!
Anonymous says
That shyt bullshyt….They got all dem boys tied in like they affiliated bangers or sumthing…Perfect example of Guilty by Association……All we need nah is for them boys not to snitch on each other….FREE MY NIGGA STRONG….’MY LIFE IS A GAMBLE AND I’M GONE ROLL THE DICE”
free strong says
case is bogus if they get a good lawyers more than half of the people arrested will be released. they have very little evidence other than youtube videos and uncredible witnesses, they probley just hoping they will snitch on each other which probley will happen. but it hard to beat a conspiracy charge especially gang charge when they got you on cam saying we da blood gang nigg@. even thoe we all know there no real black bloods in central and northern florida more like hoods repping colors. strong will do 10-8yr out the door for the RICO gang charge if no one turn state on him?
KAT says
FREE STRONG &FUCK DEM CRACKERSSSSSSSSS ;-*
Anonymous says
Christopher Turner Mr Hollywood East go Tell all wit his bitch snitching ass, i know he pussy !
Anonymous says
If jabarus fucked wit chris turner then he prolly go try and tell on some mo niggas too cause chris turnet go damn sho tell..it wont take dem people long at all to squeeze da pussy outta him cause he done folded on sum pine hills niggas before..i wonder why his azz still breathing anywayz,
ANONYMOUS says
MANN FUCK ARMSTRONG (JABARUS NATHAN) DAT NIGGA A FUCKING PUSSY , TELLING ON WEST ORLANDO LIKE DAT , DAT FUCK NIGGA EVEN SOULED OUT ON OUT THE GATE. THIS NIGGA GONE TURN UP MISSING YALL JUST WATCH. I HEARD THAT THIS HUMMINGBIRD WAS RECENTLY RELEASED FROM JAIL BUT SHIT WHO KNOW
Boss1977 says
Man im about 2 years late on strong and them but I don’t know everything but he makes descent music it was a new voice hate that happen . Does anybody know how much time strong,creepa got
Deven Nathan says
My cousin free #fuckAhater he served his time now he living life #freeFREDLo