Stephanie Murphy Raises $126,346 In One Week Against John Mica

Following her recent entry into the race against embattled Republican incumbent John Mica, Democrat Stephanie Murphy today showed why people in Florida and Washington have viewed her as a legitimate threat to unseat Congressman Mica. Within one week of entering the race, Murphy raised an astounding $126,346 to finish the second quarter fundraising period. Murphy will report $115,551 in cash on hand.

“The enthusiastic response that I have received after entering the race has been extremely humbling,” said Stephanie Murphy. “It’s evidence that the people of Florida and this district are ready for new leadership in Washington. I will draw on my business and national security experience to bring common-sense solutions and end the gridlock and dysfunction in Congress.”

In striking comparison, Mica raised only $128,000 in the first quarter of this year, only averaging $92,705 per quarter this entire cycle despite Florida’s 7th Congressional District being a competitive battleground district. Last week, Stephanie Murphy was added to DCCC’s highly competitive Red-to-Blue Program, highlighting her status as a top candidate in a winnable district.

The DCCC also launched an unprecedented seven-figure national advertising campaign highlighting House Republicans repeatedly putting their Party over the good of our country in standing by Donald Trump. The ad buy is targeting Mica here in Central Florida. Just as the Conventions begin and general election voters truly start to engage, the Committee is taking this unprecedented step – earlier than ever before – to set the stage with two ads “Standards” and “Sidekick,” which target independent women across the country. In Florida’s 7th Congressional District, the ads will appear on national cable news networks, as well as lifestyle and entertainment channels, like Food Network, USA, TNT, HGTV and Bravo.

“Throughout this campaign, Congressman John Mica shown no concern with allowing a man who freely attacks vulnerable people, intentionally divides our nation, and is dangerous to our national security to be his standard-bearer,” said DCCC spokesman Jermaine House. “This ad campaign is hitting the airwaves now, and will make clear to voters that John Mica has decided to put his political party before what’s best for Florida and the country.”

The ads are running through the Republican National Convention, and target independent women, 25+ years in age.

Stephanie Murphy is a wife, mother, professor, executive, and former national security specialist who lives in Winter Park, Florida. Murphy currently works as an executive at Sungate Capital where she is responsible for leading investment efforts and implementing government affairs initiatives. She is also a professor of business and social entrepreneurship at Rollins College. Previously, Murphy served as a national security specialist in the Office of the Secretary of Defense where she received numerous awards for her distinguished service, including the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service. Murphy lives in Winter Park with her husband and two children, Liem and Maya ages five and two.