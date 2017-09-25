Seminole County Accepting Master Gardener Applications for 2018

The UF/IFAS Extension, Seminole County will be offering a six week course to those interested in becoming Master Gardeners starting in January. The deadline for applications is October 30th, 2017 and interviews for prospective Master Gardeners will take place the second week of November.







Master Gardeners are volunteers who have received roughly 70 hours of training and in their first year give back to the community 75 hours of their time in the form of educational talks, community and school gardens, and a plant clinic and help desk at the Extension Office. They are also eligible to attend University of Florida led classes and conferences to increase their knowledge of horticulture, allowing them to provide the most up to date information on gardening to Seminole County residents. The class fee is $200 and covers materials and instruction.

For more information, call the Residential Horticulture Agent Kaydie McCormick at (407)-665-5558 or visit the Seminole County Website at http://www.seminolecountyfl. gov/ and search for Master Gardener. Applications can be filled out online, or copies can be found at the Extension Office at 250 W. County Home Road, Sanford, FL 32773.