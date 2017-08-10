Samuel Davis Jr. Appointed Second Vice Chair to APGA Board of Directors

The American Public Gas Association (APGA) has named Samuel Davis Jr., General Manager and CEO for Lake Apopka Natural Gas District, as Second Vice Chair of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Davis was elected during the APGA Annual Meeting in San Francisco, where he began a one-year term. APGA is a national, not-for-profit association of over 700 publicly-owned local distribution systems in 37 states. APGA is the only trade association that solely represents the interests of public natural gas systems at the federal legislative and regulatory level. The following statement can be attributed to APGA President and CEO Bert Kalisch.

“Mr. Davis brings to the APGA Board of Directors many years of experience working in the natural gas industry. His leadership ability and knowledge of energy issues, especially with natural gas utilities, will serve our members and industry well,” APGA President and CEO Bert Kalisch said in a statement.







“Mr. Davis is well prepared to serve as our Second Vice Chair as we enter an important time here in Washington. With the many natural gas issues our industry faces in Congress, the administration and federal agencies, public natural gas systems are presented with numerous challenges and opportunities,” Kalisch continued. “Our current supply projection provides our country with a unique opportunity to utilize our domestic natural gas resources to reduce our energy dependence, increase overall energy efficiency, and decrease greenhouse gas emissions. This is best done by both accommodating the greater direct-use of natural gas and putting more natural gas vehicles on the road. Mr. Davis understands the national issues as well as the challenges public natural gas utilities face and how to successfully address those issues. We look forward to his tenure during this next year.”

APGA is the national association of municipally and publicly-owned local distribution systems. There are about 1,000 public gas systems serving more than 5 million customers.