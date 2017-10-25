Rick Singh and the OCPA Release “Final” Hurricane Damage Numbers

Rick Singh, Orange County Property Appraiser, and members of his field appraisal team have finished assessing damage to Orange County neighborhoods caused by Hurricane Irma.

The approximate initial findings released in mid-September totaled $24,866,775. As anticipated, this verified number increased as commercial and residential property owners continued to report damage throughout the month.

Since the first reports of damage from Irma were presented, our team has verified a total of 2,873 residential properties and 128 commercial properties, tallying 3,001 properties. Our final verified assessment of damage caused by Hurricane Irma total $51,676,838.







Property Appraiser Singh notes that his team has worked hard to assess property damage due to Irma reported by taxpayers.

“After First Responders secured our streets, our field appraisers are the next best boots on the ground as they are responsible for determining the initial damage assessment caused by a disaster. Our staff’s assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma is equated to a value that county leaders use to

notify FEMA.”

If you have any questions about the value of damage to your property caused by Hurricane Irma, please call (407) 836-5044.