Rep. Soto Appointed to Subcommittee Overseeing the Environment and Puerto Rico

U.S. Representative Darren Soto, who represents Florida’s 9th Congressional District, has been selected to serve on the House Committee of Natural Resources where he will have the opportunity to oversee issues affecting the environment, indigenous people, and territories, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Congressman Soto has been assigned to three subcommittees: Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs; Energy and Mineral Resources; and Government Oversight and Investigations. In this new role, Soto will be directly involved with actions pertaining to the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act, also known as PROMESA.

“I am ready to fight the good fight for measures that will help preserve and protect the environment. Florida is rich in natural resources, home to the Everglades, many species of wildlife and majestic beaches – beautiful places that are critical to tourism and central Florida’s economy,” Soto said. “I am committed to bring justice for our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico, who just like us are American citizens by birth. Thousands of families are moving into our District in search of better opportunities, escaping the fiscal crisis that is hurting so many Puerto Ricans every day.”

EN ESPAÑOL:

El Congresista Darren Soto (FL-09) estará sirviendo en el Comité de Recursos Naturales de la Cámara de Representantes federal donde estará velando por asuntos que afectan el ambiente, los pueblos indígenas y los territorios incluyendo a Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes.

Soto ha sido asignado a tres subcomités: Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs, Energy and Mineral Resources, Government Oversight and Investigations.

“Estoy listo para luchar por medidas que ayuden a preservar y proteger el ambiente. Florida es un estado suntuoso en recursos naturales, la casa del Everglades, diferentes especies de fauna silvestre y playas majestuosas”, dijo Soto. “Es un verdadero privilegio el que pueda luchar para que se haga justicia en Puerto Rico. Miles de familias siguen llegando a mi distrito escapando de la crisis fiscal que afecta la isla. Ellos son ciudadanos americanos por nacimiento, tan ciudadanos americanos como nosotros”.

El congresista también estará sirviendo en el Comité de Agricultura.

Congressman Darren Soto represents Florida’s 9th Congressional District, which includes Osceola County, as well as parts of Orange and Polk counties.