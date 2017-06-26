Registration Open for UCF Coding Boot Camp

UCF Continuing Education has expanded its Coding Boot Camp program line-up to include a full-time intensive program, in addition to its existing successful 24-week part-time programs. All Coding Boot Camps are designed to teach students the skills they need for careers in “full-stack” web development, covering both front- and back-end technologies. UCF is the only university-based boot camp of this type in Florida.









“Web development remains one of the fastest growing careers in the US with a projected growth rate of 20 percent by 2020,” explained Todd Freece, director of Continuing Education at UCF. “Web development also happens to be the highest in-demand skill set in the State of Florida, with a growth rate of 112 percent in 2014-2015. UCF Coding Boot Camp was designed to help students develop the skills and network needed to capitalize on this high-demand career track.

The program is appealing to students from varied backgrounds who have a genuine passion for computer coding and wish to change jobs or start a career in a field with opportunities for growth, creativity and flexibility. Although the program is open to anyone with the desire to learn, most students have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree; some have a graduate degree.

Registration is open through early July for the 24-week part-time classes, starting July 11 at UCF Sanford/Lake Mary Campus, and starting on July 18 at UCF Valencia West Campus. Part-time classes are conducted during the evenings and weekends. The new full-time intensive program runs August 14 – November 10 at UCF Orlando-Research Park and runs Monday thru Friday from 9am – 4pm.

UCF Sanford/Lake Mary Campus – 100 Weldon Blvd., Sanford, FL 32771

UCF Valencia West Campus – 1800 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, FL 32811

UCF Orlando-Research Park – 3280 Progress Dr., Orlando, FL 32826

UCF Coding Boot Camp teaches the most highly sought-after web development skills, including JavaScript and Node.js, HTML, CSS, jQuery, and PHP. Hands-on experience is a central focus as group projects, employer input and building a professional portfolio are part of the program. The program includes career services to assist graduates in applying and interviewing for web developer positions. The boot camp is non-credit course offered through UCF Continuing Education and includes 250 hours of classroom instruction and requires a significant amount of homework in support of coding projects and career preparation.

As part of the program students learn web development and computer language skills to produce interesting and responsive web pages to efficiently exchange information and help businesses with databases, inventory, payment and tracking. Students may qualify for private loans, workforce development grants and other education funding up to the full cost of registration. UCF alumni are eligible for reduced tuition. For details and registration information contact 407-454-9823 or click here to learn more.







