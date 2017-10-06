Publix Homestyle Product Recalled for Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen

Sandridge RMH Acquisition, LLC, a Morton Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,222 pounds of ready-to-eat beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products are mislabeled as beef pot roast but the package actually contains beef meatloaf. The beef meatloaf product contains wheat and soybean oil, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat homestyle beef pot roast items were produced and packaged on September 6, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

15 oz. plastic trays of “Publix homestyle beef pot roast WITH SEASONED GRAVY” with a lot code of 72487338, a case code of 09080/43303, and a use or freeze by date of December 4, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17789B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida and Georgia.

The problem was discovered on October 4, 2017, when a consumer reported that they purchased a product labeled as beef pot roast but actually contained beef meatloaf.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bill Wiedmann, food safety and quality assurance manager, at (309) 291-2112. Media with questions about the recall can contact John Keech, plant manager, at (309) 291-2120.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/ reportproblem.