Police: Six Arrested in Timeshare Telemarketing Scam

Six people – two women and four men – were arrested Wednesday, accused of mail, bank and wire fraud, in connection with timeshare resale telemarketing.

Orlando police in collaboration with the United States Postal Inspectors Service (USPIS) arrested the following persons after a 19-month long investigation.

Rani Khoury, 37 years.

Amanda Rizkallah, 30 years.

Bradley J. Gomez, 33 years.

Kevin J. Frater, 32 years.

Fabian Fleifel, 42 years.

Kari Cash, 43 years.

Police say, the six accused operated under the following company names: Resort Sales Group, Vacation Realty International and Vacation Direct USA and engaged in a pattern of communications and mail fraud. All six defrauded victims nationwide, although it is not clear how many people were scammed.

The investigation began in January 2011 with the execution of a state search warrant at 319 North Magnolia Avenue on a time share resale telemarketing room. Additional search warrants were carried in Seminole County and Orange County in July 2011.

The USPIS in Dallas, Texas and Orlando Police Department collaborated throughout the investigation.