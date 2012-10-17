Police: Six Arrested in Timeshare Telemarketing Scam

Six people – two women and four men – were arrested Wednesday, accused of mail, bank and wire fraud, in connection with timeshare resale telemarketing.
Orlando police in collaboration with the United States Postal Inspectors Service (USPIS) arrested the following persons after a 19-month long investigation.
- Rani Khoury, 37 years.
- Amanda Rizkallah, 30 years.
- Bradley J. Gomez, 33 years.
- Kevin J. Frater, 32 years.
- Fabian Fleifel, 42 years.
- Kari Cash, 43 years.
Police say, the six accused operated under the following company names: Resort Sales Group, Vacation Realty International and Vacation Direct USA and engaged in a pattern of communications and mail fraud. All six defrauded victims nationwide, although it is not clear how many people were scammed.
The investigation began in January 2011 with the execution of a state search warrant at 319 North Magnolia Avenue on a time share resale telemarketing room. Additional search warrants were carried in Seminole County and Orange County in July 2011.
The USPIS in Dallas, Texas and Orlando Police Department collaborated throughout the investigation.
Comments
Anonymous says
This is so stupid. Spend your time investigating something that matters.
Anonymous says
I hope these people pay for this!!! Dont let them get away with it and scam others!!!
Anonymous says
Facing 20 years in Federal charges. They aren’t playing with these timeshare resale companies any more. And there are still many more out there operating…be very afraid.
Anonymous says
They call timeshare owners and claim to have a buyer, collect $5000 in fees upfront, then make excuses on why the sale never happens. They tell worried customers “there is a snag in the closing, we just need more time” These places are all over central florida. I see my my old co-workers brag on facbook (that used to make $10/hour) brag about $4000 to $8000/week paychecks… but they know it’s all a scam! So they deserve to go to jail.
Anonymous says
I know someone in the above pics. It seems they were not arrested but questioned by police.. not sure what happens now.
jay crose says
The government should focus on real criminals , or they should spend the money on training the “so called victims” so they could ” just learn to hang up the phone..duh!!!!!smh …
Amy says
Det stevens is a crook who steals from peoples houses without a warrant ,at least with a warrant it wouldnt look so bad..Do not plea bargain ..Tell your lawyers to do his or her homework on the OPD..Trust me
Rusty says
These cops are so desperate for a case that they went to texas were people barely know how to read in order to get a for sure indictment .Something is not right here ,these guys worked in fl but their indicted in texas?? WTF !! Do not plea bargain, if convicted at trial appeal to the highest court..Loopholes everywhere!!!!!!!!!!!!Do not end up like ms kirk!!!Dont be stupid be patient and study your case your lawyer could be your best advocate or your worst.Read people do not let the feds put pressure i know jail is tough but stick it out and you will win …Unconstitutional!!!
Me says
Have to love the idiot who posted first -“this is so stupid. Investigate something that matters”
Seeing how these idiots stole 10 MILLION dollars from people – I think this matters.
What a tool.
John Smith says
Convict these low life pieces of $hit.
Richard D Grant says
I use to own boiler room employment agencies in the 90s . Cost me 5 years in Federal prison and 3 million dollars. It’s very difficult to get away with it for more than a month or two now a days. I ran it for 4 years back then.