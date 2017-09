It sucks, but Teresa Jacobs wants you to be careful with generators.

· Generators should only be used in well-ventilated locations OUTSIDE at least five feet away from all doors, windows and vents

· Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open

· Place generators so exhaust fumes can’t enter the home through windows, doors or other openings; the exhaust must be directed away from the building

· Uses carbon monoxide detectors