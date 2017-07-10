Orlando Woman Wins Top Proze In $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch Off Game

The Florida Lottery announces that Barbara Snelling, 57, of Orlando, claimed a top prize in the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000.00.

Snelling purchased her winning ticket from Speedway Gas Station, located at 2655 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $2 Scratch-Off game, $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE, launched on July 3 and features more than 10 million winning tickets, including eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.43.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 65 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $734 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2015-16.