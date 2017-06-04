“Orlando United Day – A Day of Love & Kindness” Transportation Notice for June 12th

The City of Orlando and Orange County, in collaboration with Pulse, have designated June 12, 2017 as “Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness.” In conjunction with these events a number of road closures will occur.

The City of Orlando encourages attendees to plan their travel and parking before going to any of the events. Travelers are encouraged to consider alternative modes of transportation including, LYMMO, bike share, car share and carpooling. Detour signs will be clearly posted before and along detour routes. More information on road closures and parking options below.

SunRail has also announced they will run an extra night train for the Pulse vigil on June 12th.









On Sunday, June 11th, and Monday, June 12th, on-street/metered parking spots will be unavailable for general public on the south and east side of Lake Eola Park, this includes Rosalind Avenue and Central Boulevard. Limited ADA parking will be available on Rosalind Avenue between Jackson Street and Pine Street. Parking apps that can assist in finding parking in the area include parkIN’ app, ParkMe, or Parkmobile. Recommended parking locations for the Lake Eola event from officials is the city parking garages.

Road closures:

East lane on North Rosalind Avenue closed between Wall Street and Robinson Street 7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Full closure of Rosalind Avenue from South Street to Robinson Street 5 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Central Boulevard from Rosalind Avenue to Summerlin Avenue 5 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Osceola roundabout near World of Beer (Osceola Avenue north of Central Boulevard) 7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Southbound Eola Drive from Robinson Street to Central Boulevard Noon – 11:59 p.m.



The following road closures will begin at 12:01 a.m. on June 12 and continue until 11:59 p.m. on June 12.

Southbound lane of Orange Avenue from Kaley Street to Harding Street

West Esther Street from Orange Avenue to Lucerne Terrace

East Esther Street from Orange Avenue to Baylarian Boulevard

SOME ACTIVITIES ON THIS DAY INCLUDE:

Public Community Gathering Reflections and Remembrance (Pulse Nightclub site, 1912 Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

(Pulse Nightclub site, 1912 Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806) Orlando Love: Remembering Our Angels (Lake Eola Park, Walt Disney Amphitheater, located by Washington Street and Rosalind Avenue) 7 p.m.

(Lake Eola Park, Walt Disney Amphitheater, located by Washington Street and Rosalind Avenue) Public Community Gathering Moments of Hope and Healing (Pulse Nightclub site, 1912 Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806) 10 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

(Pulse Nightclub site, 1912 Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806) For a complete listing of events taking place on Orlando United Day, visit orlandounitedday.com





