Orlando Supplement Company Accused of Illegal Steroid Sales

An Orlando company that makes and sells sports supplements is accused in a federal civil lawsuit of selling illegal steroids and an unapproved research drug that’s been deemed unfit for human consumption by the FDA.

The lawsuit accuses Genetech Pharma Labs of using false and misleading advertising to sell bodybuilding supplements containing DMZ (Dimethazine, a compound made up of two methasterone molecules) and Methylstenbolone. Methasterone and Methylstenbolone are banned steroids under the federal Controlled Substances Act. The illegal ingredients are sold as “Methyl-Sten 200” and “Tren-Plexx DMZ” under Genetech’s brand, Bad Ass Labs. Genetech’s owner is Mark Cerqueira, of Orlando.









Genetech also is accused of selling “Osta-Plexx,” which contains Ostarine, a synthetic drug still in phase II clinical trials for potential medical uses, according to the lawsuit. Ostarine has been deemed not safe for human consumption by the Food and Drug Administration.

Genetech touts benefits of the steroid and steroid-like supplements without warning users of the significant health dangers, which include acute liver damage, kidney failure, impotence and increased risk of heart disease, the lawsuit states.

For example, the companies falsely assure consumers that Osta-Plexx is designed for lean mass and strength gains without the adverse side effects that come from anabolics.”

Genetech also claims that Methyl-Sten 200 is the “newest addition to its line of industry-changing prohormones” and “the purest, stongest [sic] methylstenbolone available today!” Critically, Genetech falsely represents to consumers that “Methyl-Sten 200 is not prone to cause side effects.”

Los Angeles Attorney Robert Tauler, a principal of Tauler-Smith LLP, filed the complaint June 19 in U.S. District Court in San Diego on behalf of Nutrition Distribution LLC, of Phoenix, the maker of Athletic Xtreme natural sports supplements. Tauler is an expert in false advertising and commercial litigation who represents many top-tier natural supplement companies.

The lawsuit seeks triple damages and penalties for the economic loss suffered through Genetech’s fraudulent promotion and illicit sales of substances that compete directly with Nutrition Distribution’s legal and natural products, according to the lawsuit. It also demands Cerqueira’s company immediately stop selling, promoting and making products containing the unapproved substances.

