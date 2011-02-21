Orlando Mold Inspection Business Owner Arrested on Fraud Charges

The owner of a mold remediation company was arrested in Orlando today and charged with fraud, after being outed by law enforcements agents.

Thomas P. Costa, 59, who owned Protective Solutions, a mold remediation company, is charged with falsifying records and willfully defrauding unsuspecting residents and businesses in Orlando, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach, dating back to 2007.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) law enforcement agents say, Costa and Protective Solutions received calls from dozens of clients regarding possible mold problems at homes, apartment complexes and businesses. Costa obtained samples that he told clients would be tested, but no actual testing took place. Instead, Costa provided fictitious laboratory reports to clients that were extremely technical in nature. Costa then offered assistance in performing ‘remediation’ for the mold problems, which amounted to tearing out walls, carpet, flooring, tile, and cabinets in order to ‘remove’ the mold.

During the ‘remediation,’ undertaken by Costa, the mold was not always properly removed, leaving clients and their families with a continuing mold problem and, in many instances, illnesses or related health problems. Subsequent to the ‘remediation,’ clients were financially responsible for all repairs to the affected areas, and many either moved or lost their homes.

During a 19-month period, Costa and Protective Solutions received more than $239,000.00 for fraudulent laboratory testing and remediation work.

Costa, in addition to being charged with violating provision of the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organizations (RICO) Act, a first degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, is also faces with two counts of second degree grand theft, twenty-two counts of third degree grand theft, 14 counts of communications fraud, two counts of unlawful acts as a Public Adjuster and four counts of insurance fraud.