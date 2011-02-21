Orlando Mold Inspection Business Owner Arrested on Fraud Charges

The owner of a mold remediation company was arrested in Orlando today and charged with fraud, after being outed by law enforcements agents.
Thomas P. Costa, 59, who owned Protective Solutions, a mold remediation company, is charged with falsifying records and willfully defrauding unsuspecting residents and businesses in Orlando, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach, dating back to 2007.
Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) law enforcement agents say, Costa and Protective Solutions received calls from dozens of clients regarding possible mold problems at homes, apartment complexes and businesses. Costa obtained samples that he told clients would be tested, but no actual testing took place. Instead, Costa provided fictitious laboratory reports to clients that were extremely technical in nature. Costa then offered assistance in performing ‘remediation’ for the mold problems, which amounted to tearing out walls, carpet, flooring, tile, and cabinets in order to ‘remove’ the mold.
During the ‘remediation,’ undertaken by Costa, the mold was not always properly removed, leaving clients and their families with a continuing mold problem and, in many instances, illnesses or related health problems. Subsequent to the ‘remediation,’ clients were financially responsible for all repairs to the affected areas, and many either moved or lost their homes.
During a 19-month period, Costa and Protective Solutions received more than $239,000.00 for fraudulent laboratory testing and remediation work.
Costa, in addition to being charged with violating provision of the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organizations (RICO) Act, a first degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, is also faces with two counts of second degree grand theft, twenty-two counts of third degree grand theft, 14 counts of communications fraud, two counts of unlawful acts as a Public Adjuster and four counts of insurance fraud.
Comments
Linda Leonard-W00ds says
And Mr. Tom Costa is at it again . He recently defrauded us of several thousand dollars. He described one set of guidelines and work, had his employees perform another, and quickly close up the area before anyone came out to inspect to see if work was performed to the contract.Our insurance adjustor asked for pictures. When he received them, it was obviousl the workers had been instructed to just spray paint the area to cover up damage and close it up. Now the insurance company won’t pay a dime (and understandably so). We are out $2777 . Mr Costa’s reply was ,” Take me to court. I always win. No one will do anything to me.” Very pathetic old man. He escaped jail once. May not be so lucky when I get finished exposing his recent antics to defraud innocent people of their hard earned money.