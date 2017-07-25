Orlando Family Physicians Officially Open in Volusia County

As part of their mission to provide more healthcare options and to expand their presence within the community, Orlando Family Physicians, OFP, celebrated an official Opening Ceremony of its new DeBary location earlier this month, with the participation of special guests of the County and City Hall, Health Insurance companies and patients.









For the last 17 years, Orlando Family Physicians has been a cornerstone in healthcare and wellness through its 15 medical centers in Central Florida. OFP’s continued growth has been the result of meeting and exceeding the needs of its patients in a cost-effective approach that is focused on personal attention, quality care, prevention and patient satisfaction.

The 15,572 square feet Medical Center located at 21 S. Charles Richard Beall Boulevard, DeBary, FL 32713, the office features18 exams rooms, offering primary and specialty care, pharmacy, laboratory, diagnostic testing, activity center, a spacious reception area and plenty of parking spaces.

As part of his participation during the ceremony, Jorge L. Garcia, Orlando Family Physicians CEO, emphasized on the organization’s commitment to a patient centered approach, excellence in customer service and satisfaction. “At Orlando Family Physicians, we have a commitment with our patients and our community. That is why we search for the best locations and best facilities to open our state of the art Medical Centers,” Mr. Garcia said.

All attendees enjoyed the participation of the renowned hispanic artist and international influencer, Olga Tañón, who has always worked for the well-being and health of the community. As the spokesperson for OFP, Olga was pleased to be part of this celebration.

With the opening of this new center, Orlando Family Physicians will consolidate their position as the leading Medical Group in Central Florida providing excellence in health care.







