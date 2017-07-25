Orlando Community Raises $256,068 for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Walmart announced that Orlando residents generated a total of $256,068 for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to help fight hunger in central Florida. Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign encouraged people across the nation to take action against hunger and help families in need through simple acts of support online, in-store purchases and donations. Nationwide, the campaign raised more than $19.8 million to support Feeding America and its nationwide network of food banks.









According to the USDA, one in eight Americans, including 13 million children, currently struggle with hunger, and the problem affects every community across the United States. Here in Florida there are currently more than 3.4 million residents who are food-insecure.

“We thank all those who took part in the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign and helped provide meals for individuals who are in need within our own community,” said Greg Higgerson, Vice President of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Most people think to donate to food banks during the holiday season, but thanks to the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign we can address this issue during the spring and summer months when donations are often lowest. We’re delighted with this year’s campaign results and the funds we receive will help us distribute roughly $2.3 million worth of groceries for low-income people in Central Florida.”

“This campaign is a great example of our long-standing commitment to hunger relief and our dedication to ensuring that families have access to affordable, nutritious and sustainably grown food,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. “Together with Feeding America, our suppliers and customers, we continue to work in the communities we serve to make a real difference for those who are struggling with hunger.”

Working with Discover card and five suppliers, Campbell Soup Company, General Mills, Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company and PepsiCo – the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign called on the public to take action and help fight hunger from April 17 – May 15, 2017 by sharing campaign messages via social media, donating to local Feeding America food banks in-store at the Walmart register or purchasing select products that triggered a donation.







