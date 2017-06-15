Orlando City Star Cyle Larin Drunk Driving The Wrong Way on Orange Avenue

101 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Orlando City soccer forward Cyle Larin was arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Orange Avenue near Lake Ivanhoe, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials. Larin almost caused a head-on collision, troopers added.

During his breathalyzer tests, Larin blew a .179 and a .182 – way above the legal limit which is only .08.









According to police reports, Larin’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy and he had difficulty answering questions, even changing his story about his drinking that night. His speech was slurred, they added.

Earlier in the night, the Orlando soccer player was partying at Club ONO in downtown. There was another female in the car with Larin.

Even though he is a local soccer star for OCSC fans, Larin has apparently not gotten to know the city where he plays professionally. “He stated he was unfamiliar with the area and not from around here,” troopers wrote in their report. Shows how invested he really is in the local community in the three years he has played here.

Larin has bonded out of jail.







