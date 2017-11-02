Orange County Storm Debris Cleanup Update

All residents in unincorporated Orange County should place all storm-related debris by the curb by Monday, Nov. 6th. This includes construction and demolition material, including fencing and vegetation. Please separate vegetative debris, including tree limbs, branches and shrubs. Debris should NOT be bagged. Do not block fire hydrants, storm drains, water meters and mailboxes with debris.

Orange County Public Works estimates that more than 75 percent of vegetative debris collection is complete in unincorporated Orange County, with a total of more than 640,000 cubic yards collected so far.









In addition, four citizen debris drop-off sites remain open:

Cypress Grove Park – 290 Holden Ave.

Northwest Water Reclamation Facility – 701 W McCormick Rd.

Rose Place Park – 8200 Old Winter Garden Rd.

Harrell Road – 8503 Trevarthon Rd.

Orange County will permanently close the Harrell Road and Cypress Grove Park debris sites this Sunday, Nov. 5th at 5 p.m.

The Northwest Water Reclamation Facility on McCormick Road and Rose Place Park will remain open through Sunday, Nov. 19th. New operating hours at the citizen debris sites as of Sunday, Nov. 5th will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last month, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs responded by letter to “frustrated and disappointed” residents, admitting she felt the same way about the slow cleanup process in the aftermath of recent storms. For more information on debris pick up, visit www.ocfl.net/debris.