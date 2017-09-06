Orange County, Florida Government will distribute sandbags from 3 – 7 p.m. on September 6th at specific Public Works facilities. Sandbag distribution will take place again on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Sept. 7th & 8th) while supplies last. Due to high demand, Orange County residents will need to present proof of residency. Residents may collect up to 10 sandbags per vehicle. For specific sandbag distribution locations, please visit:

Orange County Sandbag Locations

The City of Orlando is also giving away sandbags to help residents prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Irma. Residents must show proof of residence and will be given 10 bags per address.

City of Orlando sandbag distribution times will be Thursday, Sept. 7th, and Friday, Sept. 8th, from 7 am. – 7 p.m. at the Streets and Stormwater Division (1010 Woods Avenue, Orlando 32805).







Orange County’s unique OCFL Alert, OCFL 311 and OCFL News apps are available for free on Apple and Android devices. In addition to the benefits of digital and online emergency management communication capabilities, Orange County’s smartphone applications encourage transparency and citizen engagement, and help residents stay more connected with their government.

In May 2014, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and Chief Information Officer Rafael Mena were invited by former President Barack Obama to an invitation-only briefing at FEMA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., to provide a presentation on the use of technology during hurricanes and emergency situations. The briefing by Mayor Jacobs and CIO Mena featured a special emphasis on Orange County’s innovative smartphone applications.