Orange County Public Schools Changes Operating Hours for Summer

As a cost efficiency measure, during summer 2017, a four-day work week will be in place throughout Orange County Public Schools. All district offices and schools will be open from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to serve our customers. This begins June 15, 2017, and lasts through and including August 2, 2016.

If you are moving to a new school zone this summer, or if you are a new family to OCPS, local officials urge you to register your children now to avoid long lines as the summer progresses. Click here for enrollment information.

All schools and district offices will be closed on Fridays through the rest of June and July.







