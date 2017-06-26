Orange County Department of Health Brings Awareness to National HIV Testing Day

To achieve the healthiest you, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County is bringing awareness to National HIV Testing Day, June 27, 2017. To prevent the spread of HIV and STD infections, individuals are encouraged to know their status — get the facts, get tested and get involved.

Through a partnership between the Central Florida AIDS Planning Consortium, Walgreens, Heart of Florida United Way and DOH-Orange, free and confidential HIV testing will be offered starting Monday, June 26, 2017 at the following locations in Orange County:









June 26:

Walgreens, 25 E. Main Street, Apopka, FL 32703 ( 11am-7pm )

June 27:

Walgreens, 2420 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32803 ( 11am-7pm )

) Walgreens, 920 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811 ( 11am-7pm )

) Walgreens, 2550 N. Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32818 ( 12pm-5pm )

) Walgreens, 1303 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL 32807 ( 10am-4pm )

) Walgreens (Pine Hills), 5185 North Lane, Orlando, FL 32808 ( 10am-4pm )

June 28:

Washington Shores Plaza, 3593 Columbia St., Orlando, FL 32805 ( 11am-7pm )

“The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that adolescents and adults between 15 to 65 years of age have a baseline HIV test,” said Dr. Kevin Sherin, Director and Health Officer for DOH-Orange. “It is critically important for your health to know your HIV status. In Orange County this is especially important as we strive to create a culture of health.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 90 percent of new HIV infections in the United States could be prevented by testing and diagnosing people living with HIV and making sure they receive early, ongoing treatment.







