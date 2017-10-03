OCPS Now Accepting Hall of Fame Nominations

Orange County Public Schools is now accepting nominations for the 2018 OCPS Hall of Fame. Nominations will be open through Oct. 16, 2017. The Hall of Fame candidates can be in the categories of:

Distinguished Alumni

A former OCPS student or graduate who has distinguished himself/herself by leadership or achievement in a chosen profession including arts, athletics or service to the community.

Distinguished Educator

A retired OCPS administrator, coach, teacher, or staff member who demonstrated exceptional leadership, character, and achievement during his/her tenure.

Community Champion

Someone who has been a loyal and dedicated supporter of OCPS, its schools or programs.







Previous Hall of Fame inductees include John Young, DIck Batchelor, Harris Rosen, Johnny Damon, Ericka Dunlap, James “Chief Wilson, Wayne Brady, Professor S. James Gates, Toni Jennings, David “Deacon” Jones, and Jim Schott.

For additional eligibility requirements and information on how to submit your nomination, click here. A formal induction ceremony will take place at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort May, 5, 2018.