Murphy Offers Prestigious Congressional Summer Internship Program









U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy is accepting applications for her 2017 congressional summer internship program – a highly selective opportunity for college students to learn about the legislative process through hands-on work experience. Prospective students may apply for internships in Murphy’s Washington D.C., Orlando, or Sanford offices. The two summer sessions begin on May 30 and July 5, and the application deadline is Friday, March 31. More details and the application can be found at StephanieMurphy.house.gov.

“There are so many talented students in central Florida, and I want to give them the opportunity to be part of our legislative process,” said Rep. Murphy. “I know very well from my time in the private sector and as a college instructor that this kind of hands-on experience is incredibly valuable to young people. Congressional internships give students the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents, learn more about our system of government, and help serve the people of central Florida.”

The first summer session runs from May 30 – June 30 and the second summer session runs from July 5 – August 4. Applicants in the Orlando and Sanford offices may apply for full-summer internships. While the internships are unpaid, those who successfully complete the internship may receive academic credit for their experience through coordination with their college or university. Eligible applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a U.S. citizen, a high school graduate who is presently attending or enrolled in a college or university, and available to work at least 30 hours a week. For internships in Washington, interns will be expected to cover all travel costs to and from Washington, secure their own lodging while in Washington, and pay for their own meals and expenses.

For more information on Murphy’s 2017 congressional summer internship program, visit her congressional office website by clicking here or calling 1-888-205-5421.







