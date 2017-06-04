Local Student wins Kiwanis Student of the Year Award

Orlando Science High School 11th grader and Key Club President Nia Jones won the Kiwanis Student of the Year Award. Jones was awarded the honor at the Winter Park Community Center last month.

Jones was one of approximately 20 students honored from Orange County.

“There were approximately 20 students honored from all over Orange County & our own Nia, Key Club president, was one such individual,” Jones’ school posted. “The Orlando Science School & the OSS Key Club would like to congratulate Ms. Nia J on her win as the Kiwanis Student of the year! Nia has worked very hard and put in long hours working on Key Club business to receive this award! We are all very proud of Nia & her successes! Way to be a rock star Nia, keep up the good work!”







