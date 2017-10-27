Local Nonprofit Will Give Away 2,000+ Books to Central FL Families

Page 15, a local children’s literacy nonprofit, will host “Book Bound,” a free children’s book giveaway on Sunday, November 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando Farmer’s Market at Lake Eola Park. All families and children are welcome to look through the library of over 2,000 new and gently used books ranging from baby readers to young adult fiction, pick out their favorite, and take it home to jump-start their home library.

Page 15’s Book Bound booth will also feature other on-site activities, such as a bookmark art station and a reading nook. Guest book readers include representatives from Orlando City Soccer (Kay Rawlins), Living Room Theatre (Tisse Mallon) and local children’s book author Ethan Long, among others.

“The experience of picking out that perfect book for yourself is so special and we believe that every child should have that opportunity,” says Julia Young, Founder and Executive Director of the Page 15 program. “Book Bound is also day for the families to enjoy and celebrate a love of reading together. Sharing this experience with your entire family is a great way to encourage and develop a lifelong love of reading.”

WHO: Page 15 and other local partners

WHAT: “Book Bound” FREE Book Giveaway for Kids & Families

WHEN: Sunday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: The “Book Bound” booth at the Downtown Orlando Farmer’s Market (20 N Eola Dr, Orlando, FL 32801)

WHY: to celebrate National Family Literacy Month (November) and encourage local families to read.

HOW TO DONATE BOOKS

Page 15 is still collecting books for this event. Those interested in donating new and gently used children’s books may drop them in bins at participating locations: Foxtail Coffee (390 N Orange Avenue, Orlando or 1282 N Orange Ave, Winter Park), at Lake Highland Preparatory School (901 Highland Ave, Orlando) or at the Downtown Recreation Complex (363 N. Parramore Ave, Orlando) from Oct 23 to Nov 8. Donors may also contact Page 15 at 407-422-8755 or info@page15.org.







This is the fourth time Page 15 has presented this event. Sponsors include Downtown Orlando Farmer’s Market, Foxtail Coffee, National Honors Society Students at Lake Highland Preparatory School, and Yelp. Page 15 is supported by Baker Barrios, the City of Orlando, the State of Florida, United Arts of Central Florida, the Heart of Florida United Way and Walt Disney World.

Page 15 is a children’s literacy program that provides free tutoring and creative writing programs to Orlando public schools students in school, after school and over the summer break. Page 15 is a program of Urban Think Foundation, Orlando’s 501c3 nonprofit supporting creativity, education, and culture-building for Orlando. More information at Page15.org