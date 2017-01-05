Largest Pablo Picasso Exhibition Ever in the State of Florida To Benefit Florida Hospital for Children

Baterbys, Orlando’s premier art gallery, is opening its doors to the public to view one of the largest exhibitions of major works by world-renowned 20th century master, Pablo Picasso. Entitled “Diary of a Master,” the exhibition will showcase the entire 347 series, numerous signed etchings, aquatints and linocuts, and lithographs from his Verve suites. Everyone is invited to view this amazing display of masterworks from one of the most famous names in the world of art!

The exhibition will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening reception on Saturday, February 18th from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm. In celebration of the life and art of Picasso, fun and informational talks on various topics about the artist will be presented as attendees view and experience the artist’s masterful renditions on display. Live musical performances as guests partake of Spanish-style hors d’eourves and beverages will complement Baterbys’ first major event for 2017. A special silent art auction featuring items such as Royal Caribbean Cruise for two, artworks, and more awaits those who attend this unique opportunity to be the first to view this impressive display; but more importantly, lend generous support to the beneficiaries of the Florida Hospital for Children. Formal attire required. Cost of entry for the exhibition reception is fifty dollars ($50.00) per attendee. Ticket sales are limited and ticket packages through sponsorship will also be available.

This one-of-a-kind exhibition is being presented by Baterbys and other major sponsors to benefit the Florida Hospital for Children. Florida Hospital for Children is one of the leading children’s hospitals in the United States and is committed to providing unsurpassed health and wellness services to all of their patients, especially the littlest ones. They are not-for-profit both in organizational form and in spirit, dedicating themselves to the great purpose of healing and enriching lives in our community. Your generous support not only allows to them to continue on their journey to excellence but makes a meaningful difference in the countless lives they touch each day.

General viewing is from February 20th through May 5th with a suggested five dollar ($5.00) donation per person as an entrance fee. 100% of the exhibition ticket sales from the opening reception and general admission will be given directly to the Florida Hospital for Children. A generous portion of all proceeds from Picasso artworks sold for the duration of the exhibition, including the reception will also be donated to the foundation. Tickets for this event will soon be available for purchase on our page!

Pablo Picasso himself once said, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose is to give it away.” Through this charity exhibition, Baterbys hopes to give the gift of art in the important role of fostering culture and community. We do not create excellence alone. Your support helps children get the best medical care available and ensures the health and wellness of future generations. With your help the Florida Hospital Foundation is able to make the dreams of children who want to be healthy come true.

For more information, please call Kirsten Gjermo at (888) 682-9995, ext. 301.